Actress and presenter, Efia Odo, has, for the first time, publicly displayed a photo of her dad.

This comes after Efia Odo sometime ago when asked about her dad in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM broke down in tears.

She was, during the interaction, asked about her family, where she took time to talk about her mum but broke down in tears when asked about her dad.

She said she didn’t know much about her dad because “I didn’t have a father in my life. My mum was everything. She moved to America and he was here in Ghana.

“It hit me when you asked. And I feel bad to talk about him. He wasn’t there and it wasn’t his fault.”

She, however, added that she is trying to mend the relationship between herself and her dad.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of herself with her dad, adding it is never too late to mend broken pieces.

Check out the photo below: