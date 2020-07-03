Actress and presenter, Efia Odo is of the view that men and women can not be equal, hence the need to halt the fight against equality.

According to her, the most important thing is for both genders to respect each other, irrespective of the [biological] differences that exist between them.

The actress took to Twitter to say both men and women have certain roles and responsibilities that are peculiar to their sexes.

Efia Odo’s post has, however sparked debate on social media with followers sharing many view points on what gender equality is and is not.

