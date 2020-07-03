Rapper Sarkodie and family have, finally, been set free from the ‘bondage’ of mandatory quarantine which became necessary when they returned to Ghana.

The ‘Sarkcess family’ were locked up in the United States before President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of borders, following a hike in Coronavirus cases.

Months after crying of being homesick, the family returned to Ghana and were immediately quarantined for two weeks.

The pressure of being limited, forced Tracy Sarkcess to vent her frustration on the government for ‘locking them up’ without the opportunity to even breath fresh air in their hotel room.

The family has a reason to be excited again as they were ‘discharged’ after their two-week period elapsed yesterday, July 2.

Sarkodie, in an Instagram story, captured their journey back home in the video below.