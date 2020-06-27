Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, says her family is being ill-treated in mandatory quarantine.

Sarkcess explained that her family’s freedom has been taken away while observing the mandatory quarantine in their hotel room after returning from abroad as a measure by the government to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She has, therefore, poured out her frustration that even prisoners are given the free will to stroll, but they are held in the four corners of their hotel rooms, making them feel insecure.

“It doesn’t feel healthy, mentally, and physically. Aren’t prisoners even allowed out for 30 minutes?” Tracy Sarkcess complained.

This is not the first time Tracy Sarkcess has expressed her opinion regarding government policy on the Coronavirus.

It would be recalled that she spoke against the closure of Ghana’s borders when she called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open the borders because the virus had already entered the country.