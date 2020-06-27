Bayern Munich won their final Bundesliga game of the season to deny Wolfsburg automatic qualification to the Europa League group stage.

Wolfsburg needed to equal or better Hoffenheim’s result against Dortmund, but their challengers ultimately claimed sixth place when they won their game with a surprising and comprehensive victory at Signal-Iduna Park.

Bayern strolled to the victory of their own, needing just four minutes to go ahead through Kingsley Coman before Mickael Cuisance’s first German league goal made it two.

READ ALSO

In the second half, Bayern kept their opponents at arm’s length with ease and made it three from the spot when Robert Lewandowski grabbed his 34th for the season after Joshua Guilavogui earned a second yellow for a foul in the box on Cuisance. Thomas Muller rounded off the scoring late on.

Bayern now prepare for the DFB Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen next weekend while Wolfsburg will plan for a hectic summer.