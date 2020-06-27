NPP acclaims Akufo-Addo
NPP acclaims Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, June 27, 2020, was acclaimed by the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party as its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

Delivering his acceptance speech during the event held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, the president expressed gratitude to the party leadership while underscoring that throughout his political career this is the second time he has avoided contest. Once at the parliamentary level and now at the presidential level.

Check out the Infographics below:

1 must confess this is rare experience for me in my long political career, and am talking of the acclamation by social distance. refer to the fact that, any time have run for any office, have had go through a long, often bruising battle, and this is only the second time that have not been contested, once at the parliamentary level, and this, the second, at the presidential.
4 need to remind everybody that ours has been the only political tradition in this country that has espoused the development of the country and of the individual as part of our foundational beliefs. Hence our motto, 'Development in Freedom'.
5 Whenever we have had the opportunity to govern, we have been guided by these long-held principles. That is who we are. We have been consistent. It is in our DNA, and we dare not, and would not stray from them.
7 In spite of the truly abysmal state which we found the economy of Ghana in January 2017, we can be proud of what we have been able to achieve in the past three and a half years. We are not there yet; we are not where want Ghana to be; and we are very much aware of the amount of work that remains to be done.
We have also certainly changed the outlook on education in this country. Free SHS has brought relief to many many homes, and secondary education is no longer the preserve of children whose parents have the means to pay their way. Free TVET means that young people can learn, for free, technical and vocational skills that set them up for life.
12 We have not limited the construction and building of infrastructure to the cities, but our towns and villages are seeing development as well, because we do not believe in leaving any community out of the development programme of Ghana.
13 The provision of water, toilets, warehouses to store agricultural produce are all helping to improve the look of the rural areas of our country. We have not stopped at "water for all", and "toilet for all", we are pursuing "infrastructure for all" Our approach is different.
16 We know that to use know the famous words of our one-time General Secretary, we have to continue to fear delegates, but we remain firm in our belief that losing one election cannot and does not mean the of your political life. am living example. urge all of to get over our disappointments quickly, and and unite to go before the country.
21 We are told that those who were responsible for the worst economic performance of the last thirty (30) years have learnt their lessons, and seek another opportunity to correct their mistakes. Dare ask should the presidency be for experiments? Surely not! You, the people, deserve better, and you will get better on 7th December, with four (4) more years for Nana and the NPP do more for you.
22 We have to win the election see our many projects through to conclusion. We dare not leave the many many factories coming up, under our 1D1F scheme, to be truncated. We dare not leave the Free SHS be "reviewed". We dare not leave our roads go unattended again, only to become part of a 'Green Book' propaganda. We dare not jeopardise the digitization schedule on which we have embarked.
23 urge you, therefore, my dear friends and colleagues, lleagues to go out with the confidence that comes from your government performing well, and running the affairs of the country competently. Tell our story to the Ghanaian people, and tell it often.
26 united NPP, working under my leadership, tandem with my brilliant, resourceful, four-time running mate, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who just been resoundingly acclaimed by the National Council, the man who, consistently, sends alarm and shivers down spine of our opponents, can, in all humility, lead Ghana and Ghanaian people to take this giant step forward. Let work hard together for great victory on 7th December 2020, and embrace the future and destiny.
