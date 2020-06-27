President Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday, June 27, 2020, was acclaimed by the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party as its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

ALSO: I felt Akufo-Addo govt was promising too much but… – Kufuor

Delivering his acceptance speech during the event held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, the president expressed gratitude to the party leadership while underscoring that throughout his political career this is the second time he has avoided contest. Once at the parliamentary level and now at the presidential level.

Check out the Infographics below: