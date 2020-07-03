Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah has been accused of embarking on biological warfare after vising a crowded location despite being coronavirus positive.

His resignation from office as Deputy Trades Minister after pressure from the general public on Friday is, therefore, not enough, Dziedzorm Segbefia, a member of pressure group OccupyGhana says.

He said government must demonstrate that it will apply the law no matter who is involved.

President Nana Akufo-Addo would be shooting himself in the foot should he allow Ahenkorah get off with resignation, Segbefia told Kojo Yankson on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Friday.

Trumpeting a statement from OccupyGhana, Segbefia said, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) must withdraw the Tema West MP’s re-election bid.

He said the Attorney General’s Department must commence criminal prosecutions against him “once it is safe to do so.”

“If we want other Ghanaians to take this [fight against coronavirus] seriously, then it’s important that we show leadership by taking him on because if we take it lying down, I don’t think the government would have any moral right hold any other Ghanaians accountable…” the activist said,.

Carlos Ahenkorah tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was held at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital before being discharged to self-isolate at home.

However, the MP who is seeking re-election, went out to voter registration centres in his constituency.

When questioned about it, Mr. Ahenkorah said, being aware of his status, he adhered to social distancing and other COvid-19 protocols while in public.