A 30-year-old Kwabena Sekye has been stabbed several times to death by a Cameroon national at Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspect, after murdering the Ghanaian, also inflicted cutlass wounds on another person who tried to restore calm.

Brother of the deceased, Agya Osei, said the suspect accused his brother of releasing private information to police, leading to the arrest of some criminals.

He added the suspect claimed during police interrogation, he was informed the deceased was the key witness to some crimes, of which monies were extorted from the criminals before their release.

Upon confrontation, the deceased claimed he was not an informant, but before he could say any further, the Cameroonian stabbed him severally.

The injured man was transported to the St Gregory Catholic Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

In an interview with Adom News, some angry youth have sworn to take the laws into their own hands by killing the suspect and every Cameroonian national.

The suspect is still on the run while the body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.