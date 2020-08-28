Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frederick Moore, has revealed the club’s short term target is to win a trophy in Ghana and conquer Africa.

The Phobians haven’t been successful on the pitch in over a decade. They haven’t won a major trophy since 2009 when they won the Ghana Premier League title.

The came close to ending their trophy drought in 2017 but suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of rivals Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup final.

It is a major worry for the fans but they are satisfied with the progress the club is making off the field.

Construction of Pobiman academy is far advanced. The facility, when completed, will have a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centres, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, as well as a dining hall.

Also, the club has acquired a new bus, ditching the old one, which subjected them to public ridicule.

However, the CEO admits the club must start doing the most important thing in football, that is, winning games and lifting trophies.

“We want to make sure that we lift a trophy in Ghana and conquer Africa and that is our big goal,” he aid on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“We need to be successful on the pitch because our core business is football and when we get to pitch, the question should be Hearts of Oak scored how many,” he added.