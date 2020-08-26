Over 50 irate youth of Dome Faase near Obom in the Greater Accra region, accused of assaulting two soldiers over a piece of land in the area, have been arrested.

The youth were apprehended during a joint police/military operation after the unfortunate incident.

Deputy Minister of Interior, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Derrick Oduro, Deputy Minister for Defense

The soldiers clashed with the residents while protecting the property of the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa who they claim is the owner.

They claim the soldiers were firing life ammunition in retaliation, so they attacked the soldiers and beat them up.

ALSO READ:

This conduct by the youth in the area, Major (R td) Oduro said, should be condemned in no uncertain terms.

He said those arrested have been handed over by the police for screening.

The Deputy Defense Minister revealed that, the soldiers were part of Operation Calm Life who were in the area to ensure law and order.

“Obom and Kasoa are flashpoints so the soldiers are there to ensure law and order. This impunity must stop,” the deputy Defense Minister said.

Major (Rtd) Oduro said the incident at Dome Faase will be the last for civilians to attack military personnel in the country.

“No one has the right to assault security personnel who are protecting you. This will never happen,” he added.