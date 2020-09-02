The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives for Domeabra Obom constituency have accused the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Sophia Karen Ackuaku, of inciting the youth to attack two military officers.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Philip Doe said the party executives have images to prove that Madam Ackuaku indeed urged the youth to attack the two military officers.

They thus called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the MP with immediate effect, indicating that her arrest will serve as an example to lawmakers against using their privileged positions to create problems in their constituencies.

Last Tuesday, two military officers were assaulted at Domse Faase over land litigation issues between the residents and the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa in the Eastern Region.

However, Madam Ackuaku on her side has blamed a chief for the assault of the two military officers at a town in her constituency.

She alleged that the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa who is claiming ownership of the land led caused the scuffle.