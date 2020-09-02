An 18-year-old girl believed to be mentally challenged has been stabbed to death by unknown assailants at Subrisu, in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased was stabbed in the right side of her ribs and stomach repeatedly, according to the police.

The body had been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital mortuary in Nkawkaw for preservation and autopsy while a manhunt has been mounted for the alleged perpetrators.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gomado, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said that the grandfather of the deceased, Ashitey Sowah, reported the incident to the police.

He said that the police was informed that the deceased was killed by unknown persons in a plantation, but was brought home by community members, who found her.

Sgt Gomado said the police rushed to the house of the deceased, and found the body of the girl in a pool of blood, adding that careful examination revealed three ‘fresh’ knife wounds on the body.

He said when the police went to the plantation about 20 metres from the deceased’s house, traces of bloodstains were found on the ground.