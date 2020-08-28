Suspected armed robbers have attacked and gunned down a mobile money vendor at Ejisu Onwe in the Ashanti region.

Owusu Agyei, believed to be in his early 30s, was reportedly shot in the chest with an AK 47 riffle Thursday and robbed of his earnings at his duty post.

This brings to three, people shot by robbers in the past two months in the region.

Unit Committee Chairman, Paul Atta told Luv News the robbers, who came on foot, shot randomly to scare people who came after them.

The vendor refused and pushed the armed robber and then the other one who was standing in front of the container pulled the trigger.



The robbers later bolted with an unspecified amount of money after shooting the MoMo vendor.