Unknown assailants have shot dead a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor at Chorebang, a suburb of Bole in the Savannah region.

According to relatives of the deceased, identified as Stephen Bakawe, he was shot in his bedroom around 10: pm when he returned from work Friday night.

The police are yet to make any arrest with investigations on-going.

Residents of Bole, reacting to the incident, said they are now living in fear over recent shootings in the Bole district.

According to them, two MoMo vendors have suffered similar fate in just two months but one survived while a sub-chief in Tinga was also shot and killed in his room.

The residents are, therefore, appealing to the government to heighten security in the area.