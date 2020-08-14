A 26-year-old MoMo vendor, identified only as Cudjoe, has been shot dead by some unknown armed men at Abuosu in the Techiman Municipality.

The incident is believed to have happened on Thursday evening around 7:30 pm.

Adom News’ Agya Tawiah, reporting the incident on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, noted that the 26-year-old man was robbed and killed on his way home after work hours.

A witness said the deceased was killed by the robbers after he refused to hand over the sales he had made that day.

“He had closed from work and two men on a motorbike caught him unawares and threatened to shoot him if he refused to give them his money, he refused to give them the money and they first shot him in the leg. He then tried to escape and they chased him and shot him in the face,” the witness said.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and later conveyed to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.