Nigeria has moved from National Identification and Registration of citizens via card-based version to strictly digital, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, have revealed.



Mr Aregbesola said the new direction in citizen identification will include individual DNA samples, adding that the card-based would merely be for convenience.



“The card is just for convenience the real thing is the number you have, with that number you are on the databank, everything about you is there. We are just upgrading it such that your DNA too will be there very soon.



“Even if you are in a car, I will know if you are the one in the car with your DNA, it’s already captured. You are already captured, you cannot run away anymore,” he explained.

Giving further explanation, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Pantami, said the attention of the programme would no longer be cards’ production, but strengthening the digital platform.

“Our priority now is digital ID; it will be attached to your database wherever you are. So if you can memorise it by heart, wherever you go that central database domiciled with NIMC will be able to provide the number and your data will be provided,” he said.

He added the transition has already started in the international passport registration process.

