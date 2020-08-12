A 44-year-old pastor with the Jehovah Nissi Church at Ejisu has been murdered in cold blood.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday dawn at his residence in Santansi Anyinam new site, has put fear in tenants and residents in the neighbourhood.

Maxwell Atakorah was shot dead in front of his door after his dawn prayers.

According to tenants, he was the one who raised alarm that armed robbers were in the building.

One other resident, who saw the two masked armed robbers, described them as young men within their 20s.

After they were unsuccessful with robbing their first target, they took 50 cedis cash from a lady tenant they attacked.