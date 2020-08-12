The Electoral Commission’s (EC) provisional figures for the just-ended voters’ registration exercise has pegged the total number of registered voters at 16,963,306.

The EC boss, Mrs Jean Mensa indicated it includes some 30,814 persons registered during the two-day mop-up registration exercise organised over the weekend.

However, she noted the figures are expected to drop as the figure is pending processes of deduplication and adjudication.

The Greater Accra region recorded the highest number with over three million registrants, followed by the Ashanti region with 3,013,856 people.

The Eastern region had 1,628,108 people and the Central Region with 1,566,061 voters, with 288, 393 being the least number from the North East region.