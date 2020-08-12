The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says provisional figures from the just-ended voters’ registration exercise show a reduction of about 57,000 voters in the Ashanti region as compared to the figures in the old register.

The party says the decrease in the voter roll enhances their chances of increasing their fortunes in the upcoming elections.

The region has over the years, proven loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as over 76% of its votes in the 2016 elections went in favour of the governing party.

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kwame Zu says a careful study of the figures show most constituencies with huge voter turnout have reduced significantly.

He spoke to Luv FM‘s Nana Yaw Gyimah on the sidelines of an event to honour party agents in the Asawase Constituency.

ALSO READ:

“The reality is that figures in strongholds of the NPP have dropped considerably and figures in those strongholds of the NDC have appreciated significantly. But in the ensuing days we will do a comprehensive analysis and publish for everybody to study accordingly,” he said.

Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak has rated the exercise successful despite pockets of violence recorded in some areas, including his constituency.

He, however, added that the exercise has deepened the divide among the constituents.

“You know me and I know you. But today because of the registration exercise you say because of your party, you deliberately say I should go through this frustration? I can tell you that there has been a very deep division in our communities and I can say its across the country,” he explained.