The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nana Dufie Addo as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). She replaces Carl Nelson who served a six-year term as COO of the Centre.

The new COO was the Chief Financial Officer of mPharma Data Inc., a venture-backed United States (US) healthcare technology company that operates in emerging markets, where she was responsible for raising more than $60 million in equity and debt funding across US; and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Prior to joining mPharma, she worked as an Investment Officer at the Washington State Investment Board ($100+ billion AUM), where she developed investment theses and engaged with investment managers and strategic partners to assess and allocate investments across Private Equity, Real Estate, Public Equity, Tangible Assets and Fixed Income asset classes.

She spent three years consulting in the telecom, oil & gas and mining industries with key clients including AngloGold Ashanti and Vodacom Congo. She began her career in Investment banking and project finance at Lehman Brothers (formerly Barclays) and IFC where she covered Real Estate, Retail, Agribusiness, Oil & Gas and Healthcare sectors.

She co-founded the Stanford University Africa Entrepreneurship Network, a platform that uses the design thinking framework to help companies in Africa and other frontier markets overcome financial, operational, and marketing bottlenecks.

She has participated on various advisory boards including Vodacom Congo and Golden Palm Investments and is currently a board member of the Ghana Minerals Income Investment Fund and Stratcomm Africa.

She has an MSc. in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and a BA in Chemistry and Math from Mount Holyoke College and was designated a ‘Next Generation Leader’ by the African Leadership Network.