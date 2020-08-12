The Ghana Government’s COVID-19 Advisory team today organised a workshop for the handlers of four national teams ahead of their camping.

The workshop was organised for team doctors, physiotherapists, essential service providers and welfare officers of four national teams, namely Black Satellites (U-20), Starlets (U-17), Maidens (U-17, female) and Princesses (U-20, female).

Members of the Ghana Football Association Medical and Security and Safety Committees were also part of this workshop.

The three-hour programme was led by the Chairman of the Risk Communication and Social Mobilization Committee for Ghana’s COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Dacosta Aboagye.

The workshop enlightened participants on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic to pave way for the teams to resume camping this week.

READ ALSO