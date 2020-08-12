The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) is set to bring onboard various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Metropolitan and Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) on its smart workplace virtual working platform.

The deployment follows the onboarding of some 300 government agencies which included the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The ‘smart workplace’ virtual platform initially deployed in 2018, is aimed at providing public sector workers with a highly efficient virtual work environment with a single access point to all relevant resources.

The slow deployment of the platform has however, been accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic to aid employees work remotely and reduce personal contact thereby curbing the spread of the virus among public servants.

NITA in a press release noted that it will submit forms to all MDAs and MMDAs for collation of information to be used for the onboarding process.

Read details of press release below: