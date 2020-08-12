Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Ghana Premier League side giants until 2023.

He joined the Phobians from Elmina Sharks and was a key figure for the club in the just-ended football season.

“Hearts of Oak is happy to announce that goalkeeper Richard Attah has extended his contract to 2023,” the club announced on Twitter, Tuesday.

He joined the club in December 2019.

The 25-year-old made 13 league appearances before the season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic. He kept six clean sheets and conceded eight goals.

Charles Akonnor named him in his first Black Stars squad in March.