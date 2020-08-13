The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed reservations about former President John Mahama’s promises to Ghanaians ahead of the December polls.

According to the party, Mr Mahama has no blueprint to implement his numerous promises he is announcing ahead of the elections.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Thursday, the National Organiser of the party, Sammi Awuku was of the strong conviction that Mr Mahama was only peddling falsehood.

“John Mahama says he will implement Free Senior High School (SHS) when elected but should Ghanaians replace the man who dreamed it, believed it and delivered it for one who never believed it, ridiculed it and fought against it? He quizzed.

“Once again, candidate Mahama wants to associate himself with success, but he does not know how to solve the problems to achieve the success story. He has no blueprint for achieving this success he dreams of,” he added.

Mr Awuku stressed the concept of the Free SHS policy which Mr Mahama claims has come to stay was too complex for him.

“The concept of Free SHS, which has benefitted about 1.2 million teenagers, is too complex for the NDC candidate and the party.

“Between the two main candidates, it is obvious which one truly cares for the youth of Ghana and therefore the country Ghana. Definitely, it is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.

He further urged Ghanaians to come out in their numbers come December 2020 and vote massively for the Akufo-Addo-led government to complete its works.