Kwaku Boahen, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a hilarious comment about the government’s educational social intervention policy, Free Senior High School (SHS).

Mr Boahen, arguing as a panelist on the newly-launched segment on Adom 106.3 FM‘s morning show, The Big Debate, said the NDC had performed better than the New Patriotic Party in the provision of educational infrastructure.

He is of the view that had former president Mahama decided not to heavily invest in educational infrastructure, the implementation of the policy would have been very poor.

“If not for the schools built by John Mahama, the NPP would have done fifth-tracking and the SHS students would spend just a week in school and spend seven months on vacation,” he mocked.

Watch Mr Boahen make his point in the video below:

His assertion was with respect to a debate between himself and Stephen Amoah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC on developmental projects carried out by both parties in the Ashanti region.