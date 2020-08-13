Former president John Mahama has sent a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris, Vice Presidential Candidate of the Democrat party in the United States of America.

The California Senator is the first black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket in the US.

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, acknowledges the vital role black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump, hence his choice of Kamala Harris as a running mate.

READ ALSO:

Mr Mahama has heaped praises on Kamala Harris, tweeting that her nomination was a deserved recognition of her leadership qualities and presents her with the opportunity to achieve more for the American people.

Read John Mahama’s tweet below: