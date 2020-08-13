Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, and Head of the Youth Bridge Research Institute, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has reacted to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) admission that there are still some minors and foreigners in the newly-complied voters’ register.

The EC has announced over 16.9 million total voters have been registered in the just ended mass exercise.

The total number, EC boss, Mrs Jean Mensa explained, includes names of some minors and foreigners.

She made the revelation at the Commission’s ‘Let the citizens Know’ weekly press conference.

“The Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners at a number of our registration centres and we are aware that a number of minors have also found their way into the register,” she said.

But wading into the matter, Professor Gyampo said it was absurd for the country to compile new voters register when the State has failed to prevent what weakens the integrity of every register.

He wrote: Minors and foreigners are on the new voters’ roll. Who caused this? It is an absurdity to always ask for a new register without preventing what undermines the integrity of every register. We will be calling for a new one again!