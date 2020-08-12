A number of applicants who presented themselves for registration had no fingers.

This was made known by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa at the electoral body’s ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series on Wednesday, August 8.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), it made it impossible for the scanners to capture their fingerprints.

“This was, however, not unexpected, and these applicants will be verified on election day using our Facial Recognition System,” the EC said.

The EC went further to say that at the end of the Registration Exercise, the number of persons who were registered without fingerprints amounted to 61,995. This represents 0.37% of the total number of persons registered.

The Upper East region, for instance, had the highest number of this class of applicants. A total of 9,244 applicants were found to have traumatic fingers.

The region with the lowest number of trauma cases was the Ahafo Region, which had only 813 persons with traumatic fingers.

Explaining why applicants faced such challenges, Mrs Mensa noted that the nature of one’s occupation often accounts for this phenomenon.