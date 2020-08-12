The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed the total number of Ghanaians registered in the newly compiled voters register.

The disclosure was made by the Chairperson for the Commission, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa at the electoral body’s ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series on Wednesday, August 8.

Mrs Mensa, revealing the total number of persons captured in the new register, noted that the total figure is provisional as the de-duplication and adjudication processes to flush out names of multiple registrants are on-going.

READ ALSO:

According to her, 16,932,492 million Ghanaians were registered after Day 36 of the exercise with an additional 30,814 registrations made after the mop-up exercise bringing the total registered Ghanaians to 16,963,306.