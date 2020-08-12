Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed his desire to help the youth of Ghana has informed his keen comeback.

To the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), his major focus will be to deliver jobs to the youth if he wins the December 2020 polls.

“The major plank of my second coming as President is to deliver jobs to our youth. If we do not do this urgently, we have a time bomb ticking away,” he said.

Mr Mahama made these comments in a Facebook post to commemorate the 2020 International Youth Day.

“Everything, every policy, and every sector will be focused on creating jobs for young people. This is anchored in our US$10bn #TheBigPushand #1millionJobs Plans,” he noted.