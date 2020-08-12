The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, will on Wednesday introduce his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the leadership of the Christian Council in Accra.

He will afterwards introduce the former Education Minister to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at Old Fadama in Accra.

This will be Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s first public engagement with the Christian Council and the Chief Imam, following her announcement as running mate last month.

Later in the day, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will join the youth of Ghana – drawn from various backgrounds and professions – in a conversation to celebrate the International Youth Day.