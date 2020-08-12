Adom 106.3 FM, Ghana’s leading Akan-speaking radio station has launched an election-based segment under its banner coverage of the 2020 elections, the Kokromoti Power.

Dubbed The Big Debate, the segment will sit on the station’s award-winning morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

Listowell Kwadwo Fordjour, a long-standing head of Adom FM’s morning show production team, announced the introduction of the segment on the morning show Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Providing details of what The Big Debate concept is about, Mr Fordjour said the segment will provide an avenue for Ghana’s leading political parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to debate their developmental footprints in the regions and various sectors.

The segment, he said, will sit of Dwaso Nsem’s regular Mpensempensenmu time belt which starts at 9:00 – 10:30 am from Monday to Wednesday and from 9:00 – 10:00 am on Thursday and Friday each week.

Joshua Kwasi Tigo, a member of the production team and Programmes Manager of Adom 106.3 FM, who joined Mr Fordjour for the mini-launch, said the introduction of the segment was in tandem with the Multimedia Group’s way of engendering and promoting issue-based campaign.

The mini launch was immediately followed by a debate between the NDC’s William Dallas and Alhaji Modinga of the NPP on their parties’ developmental projects in the Eastern Region.

Listeners of Adom 106.3 FM can also follow The Big Debate on facebook on Adom 106.3 facebook page as well as Adomonline.com.