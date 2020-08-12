The Electoral Commission (EC) is patting itself on the back after what it described as a successful voter registration exercise.

Director of Electoral Service at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoo scored the election management body over 100 percent for supervising one of the most successful exercises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will score us 115 percent but for the hitches at some registration centres,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He noted that they have even exceeded the set target of 15 million and recorded 16,963,306 million registrants.

“People were making noise when we decided to do the registration but you can tell it has been very successful,” he told show host, Philip Osei Bonsu.

The EC Director of Electoral Service was happy they did not endanger the lives of citizens as predicted by some doomsayers due to the COVID-19 protocols put in place at the registration centres.

Dr Quaicoo expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism during the exercise.