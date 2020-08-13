A 19-year-old Ugandan, Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa, is hoping to make history by unseating the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming presidential elections.

Mr Kaweesa has picked nomination papers to vie for the presidency in the general election to take place next year.

He joins legislator Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine and former army general Henry Tumukunde who have declared interest to contest President Museveni.

Mr Kaweesa is allowed to run for president since the Ugandan constitution allows any citizen above 18 years to do so.

He now has the task of raising 20m Ugandan shillings ($5,400) as nomination fees to file his candidacy.

Mr Kaweesa will also have to collect 100 signatures in every district which is more than 100 for his nomination.

Unseating a President who is seeking a sixth term in office will be a difficult task for any contender.

President Museveni seized power in 1986 after taking part in rebellions to end the brutal rule of Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

He has now become one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and doesn’t seem ready to let go power just yet.