Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern region, Baba Jamal, has applauded the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.

The former MP’s high praise for the Information Minister is on the back of a statement he (Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah) made concerning the controversial 17,334 infrastructure projects by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Vice President Dr Bawumia at the Government Results Fair function on August 18 at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, stated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration had initiated some 17,334 and completed most of them.

The Vice President during the function unveiled a Delivery Tracker website for Ghanaians to ascertain the commencement and or completion of the projects.

But checks by the media revealed that some of the projects said to have been completed by government were non-existent.

Among the projects touted by the government as having been completed were the construction of Rock Estates, a 120-unit housing project designed to serve the needs of the community and the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam project all in the Upper East Region.

Addressing public assertions that the government had lied about the projects undertaken, the Information Minister stated that government was misled by Chief Executives of the various Metropolitan and Municipal Districts.

“I’m happy that Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has come out to say they were misled by the MMDCEs and it is better for government to admit it,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday.

Speaking further, he sated that government should not say a projected is completed when it’s just a parcel of land and a sign board on the land – referring to the 120-unit housing project in the Upper East Region.