The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Deputy Director of Legal Affairs has stated that the party has no intention of putting forward a new candidate for any potential by-election in the Assin North constituency.

This statement comes after the Court ruled that James Gyakye Quayson should not hold himself as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

Mr Jamal, representing the NDC on legal matters, expressed disagreement with the court’s verdict and stated that the party would challenge it in due course.

Mr Quayson expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision to expunge his records as an MP.

The Supreme Court’s seven-member panel ordered Parliament to remove Mr Quayson’s name and barred him from assuming the role of MP for Assin North. The court ruling was based on accusations of Mr. Quayson holding dual citizenship, which he vehemently denied.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has paved the way for a by-election in the Assin North constituency to elect a new MP.

However, Mr Jamal asserted that the NDC would once again present Mr Quayson as their parliamentary candidate for the by-election.

“There is a verdict but we [NDC] do not agree with the court. We are still presenting James Gyakye Quayson as our parliamentary candidate for Assin North by-election,” he emphatically said on Accra based Neat FM.

ALSO READ: