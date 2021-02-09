National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy Director of Legal Affairs has said Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, is embarking on a marathon.

Baba Jamal said it was obvious a cross-examination by lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, will expose the mistakes made by the First Respondent in the ongoing presidential election petition.

He was reacting to the decision by lawyer for the EC, Justine Amenuvor not to call any witness.

He explained that, the evidence adduced by witnesses for the petitioner after cross-examination is enough for them to close their case.

This position Mr Jamal said is an attempt to prevent Mrs Mensa from mounting the witness box.

“The woman [Jean Mensa] has run away from cross-examination. She is now on a marathon because she knows what awaits her,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The NDC Deputy Director of Legal Affairs indicated that, the conduct of the EC’s lawyer gives credence to the illegalities that characterised the December 7 elections.

“If an old man like Dr Afari-Gyan was in the witness box during the 2012 election petition, why not Jean Mensa?” he quizzed.

Mr Jamal was hopeful their lawyers will mount a watertight argument to get Mrs Mensa in the witness box.

“We are seeking for information that can be given by just one person and Jean Mensa is the only person who has answers in the whole world,” he added.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 9 for legal arguments on whether or not the respondents can opt not to call witnesses.