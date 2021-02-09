Members of Parliament (MPs) turned their three-day orientation and induction workshop into a jam at Aqua Safari at Ada.

Some of the MPs, spotted in pictures on the official Facebook page of Parliament, were seen dancing their hearts out.

They were MPs from both sides of the House.

The workshop was organised by Parliament for new lawmakers and aimed at equipping them with the requisite skills to enable them to effectively navigate their way in Parliament.

The workshop was attended by the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Alban Bagbin; Majority Caucus Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; Minority Caucus Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah; some former MPs and experts.