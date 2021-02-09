A notorious thief at Bibiani-Compound in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality has been beaten to death for robbing a nurse.

The suspect, Akwabre, believed to be in his 20s and his friend, Digoo, were apprehended after robbing a nurse, identified as Matilda Appiah, of her mobile phone and money.

That was the second time in a week that the thieves had raided the nurse’s house for their illegal activities.

However, on their second escapade, the victim stated she identified them and pretended to be deep in sleep as the suspects search her house.

As they proceeded to the exit, she said she raised an alarm and immediately the area youth apprehended the thieves.

Fortunately for one of the suspects, identified only as Digoo, he escaped, leaving Akwabre in the hands of the angry youth.

Akwabre was beaten to pulp before being transported to the Bibiani Government Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Sources indicated to Adom News’ Augustine Boah that the suspects travelled from Chirano to Bibiani for the operations.