In a surprising turn of events, incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, known as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, lost his seat in the recent NDC primaries.

With 333 votes, he was defeated by his opponent, Atta Issah, who secured 801 votes and will now represent the NDC in the 2024 elections.

The unexpected outcome left party supporters and fellow parliamentarians puzzled, seeking reasons behind Mr Fuseini’s defeat.

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, shared his analysis on Peace FM.

He claimed that the MP’s failure to pay delegates played a significant role in his loss.

According to Mr Jacobs, “I’m sure A.B.A. Fuseini didn’t pay them… He would rather use the money to buy bench and plastic chairs.”

ALSO READ: