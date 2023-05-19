A video shared on social media on May 18, 2023, depicts a man’s near-death experience during a heavy rainstorm in Accra.

The footage, shared by Osei Bonsu, the host of Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, shows five Gbawe residents battling against rushing water to save the man who was sucked into a drain.

Their determined efforts paid off as they successfully rescued the man, although he was exhausted and out of breath. A crowd gathered around him as he was placed on the pavement.

The torrential downpour disrupted normal daily activities, forcing many people to stay home instead of going to work. Flooding occurred in some areas of the city, leaving numerous commuters stranded.

Commenting on the video, many social media users expressed concerns about the state of drainage infrastructure in Accra.

