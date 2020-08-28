The National Service Scheme (NSS) has introduced a digital certificate collection service in line with its continuous drive to digitise key processes.

With global concerns on COVID-19 and its protocols, the central web-based certification platform allows for request submission, and generation of a secured and verifiable digital copy of the NSS certificate, without the need for physical contact.

The NSS Digital Certificate is distributed as a password-protected document to a valid email address of personnel and secured with encrypted information about its origin, owner, issuance date, and authenticity.

This solution is an upgrade of the Certificate Delivery system first introduced in 2018 to solve the age-old challenge of stockpiling old uncollected certificates in its offices.

The system will provide a comprehensive inventory system to ensure proper filing of certificates and also improve the management of certificates through a central web system to ensure full accountability for every certificate.

In partnership with major courier companies in the country, the scheme has been able to fulfill over 40,000 certificate delivery requests to date, reducing operational overhead for the regional offices by 15% Year-on-Year.

This year, the scheme mandates all completing personnel to submit online requests ONLY for their certificate request and they would get a digital copy, and a hard copy delivered to their address.

Service personnel can now log onto https://www.nsscertificate.com to facilitate the collection of their certificates.

Meanwhile, the secretariat has hinted the postings for the 2020/21 service year will be released by the end of August.