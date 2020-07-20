Three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven final year students across the country will today, July 20, 2020, begin their exit examination – West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) earlier this month released a new timetable for the 2020 WASSCE for school candidates.

The new timetable was released after WAEC got approval from the Ministry of Education.

The examination starts from today, Monday, July 20, 2020, with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers will start from August 3, 2020, until September 5, 2020, when the five-week-long examination will be brought to an end with Principles of Cost Accounting and Technical Drawing.

Below is the full 2020 timetable: