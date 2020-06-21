Government has absorbed the registration fees of West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates for this year.

President Akufo-Addo has announced this in his 12th address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to him, an amount GH¢ 75.4 million will be spent on the payment of the fees for the students.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of education to his government.

He maintained that, government of Ghana is determined to protect the lives of “Akufo-Addo graduates” and the teaching staff and non-teaching staff.