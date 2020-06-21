The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has praised fathers for their contribution towards the development of children in the country.

It urged them to continue to provide support for all children to help the country mitigate all forms of abuse against the child.

A statement issued by the Ministry to mark this year’s celebration of “Father’s Day”, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said a father’s love was one of the experiences and moments in life that had a resounding impact on children.

It said an affectionate, supportive and involved father contributed greatly to a child’s cognitive, language and social development as well as academic achievement.

It has been established that children raised by caring fathers have better educational outcomes, better verbal skills, intellectual functioning and many other advantages, the statement added.

“On this special day, we wish to emphasize the much expected responsibilities of fathers amidst a crisis of this magnitude for which many fathers have excelled. Some of you fathers have your jobs and businesses affected because of COVID-19, yet you have not relented in your effort to impact the lives of members of your household.

“We appreciate your commitment to get the best for your families. Anyone can be a biological father, but it takes a father with good heart to be responsible and accept the redefined roles of fathers in present times. Some go to the extent of taking children to hospital, cook and care for them even before and doing more during this pandemic,” the statement said.

It said despite the current situation, the role of a husband and a father was invaluable and would never be substituted.

The statement urged fathers to make themselves relevant in the lives of their children and imprint on their minds, adding that fathers should continue to love, protect and provide for their households.

“In reference to our theme for this year we just want to appeal that your support for your children shall help the country mitigate incidence of child marriage, teenage pregnancy, streetism, truancy, negative cultural practices that are against human rights by reminding you to continue to fulfil your parental responsibilities as outlined in the Children’s Act 560, 1998,” it said.

The third Sunday of June has been set aside every year to honour fathers and celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds and influence of fathers in society.