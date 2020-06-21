The National Teaching Council says it will soon begin phasing out teachers without professional licenses from all private schools across the country.

The Executive Secretary, Christian Addai Poku says the Council will ensure that any person who teaches in a private or public school has been certified through the licensure exams regime and is fit for purpose.

He tells Luv News his outfit is liaising with proprietors of private schools on a roadmap to phase out unqualified teachers on their payroll.

Mr Poku says it will soon be impossible for private schools to recruit teachers who are not fit for purpose.

He was speaking with the media when he joined the Education Minister to inspect the first batch of teachers writing this year’s Licensure Exams at the St Louis Teacher Training School in Kumasi Sunday.

In all, 14,500 candidates wrote this year’s teacher’s licensure exams across the country on Sunday.

The exams expected to have been held in March this year delayed because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh was at the St. Louis Training College exams centre to observe proceedings.

The exams was held with the strict adherence to Covid-19 health protocols.