Just a week after settling their differences, actor cum musician, Lil Win, has hinted his beef with colleague Funny Face is not over.

The two actors have been at each other’s throat for some time now after Funny Face accused Lil Win of helping his wife to run away with their kids, an allegation Lil Win came out to deny.

However, the comic actor, born Kwadwo Nkansah in a new interview, says he is still holding a grudge against Funny Face.

According to him, nobody is completely cured of madness, adding there is still something left to scare people.

He stressed the only condition that will let him let go of the feud is for Funny Face to return the 2019 Best Actor award he won at the Ghana Movie Awards back to the organiser, Fred Nuamah.

Watch the video below: