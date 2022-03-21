A man suspected to be a thief has been lynched at Gomoa Buduburam Obolo Estate road in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was said to have broken into homes while the property owners were out to Sunday church service.

Luck run out for him when he was apprehended red-handedly in one of the homes.

Residents dragged him to the main road and struck him with sticks and cement blocks till he was unresponsive.

The Gomoa Buduburma District Commander and his team who were called to the scene have conveyed the body to the morgue.

Residents told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that in recent times, the area has become prone to robberies.

The lynched man is the second thief to be caught in the span of one week in the area, local reports suggested.

However, the first suspect was said to have been rescued by his counterparts who arrived on time to scoop him unto their motorbike.