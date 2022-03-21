Members of the Telecom Engineer Workers Association of Ghana (TEWAG) have bemoaned poor conditions of service despite their numerous risks.

According to the group, several pleas for better conditions of service have been given death attention, hence their intention to make another move.

Speaking to the media, the disappointed workers said that they will soon withdraw due to the poor conditions of service coupled with their risks at work.

According to the Association, they risk their lives to climb and install service machines on high Mask (Towers) that belong to the various telecommunication networks such as Airtel-Tigo, MTN, Vodafone.

They said contractors who normally negotiate these contracts with the various Telcos refuse to give them the expected amount they’re supposed to be given.

Norris Yeboah, acting Chairman of the group, revealed that it is very painful they’re being threatened to be replaced with Nigerian counterparts whenever they call for a service fee increment.

He pleaded with the authorities to, as a matter of urgency, look at their toils and attend to their calls.

He explained monies given to them with respect to the risk involved in their work is nothing to write home about.



The construction of the cell sites (civil engineers) comprise electrical installation, the Tower erection and the installation of the equipment on Towers (poles) for MTN, Tigo, Voda, Glo etc for the people of Ghana to enjoy better networks services to interact with the outside world, enjoying Voice calls and internet services at their convenient locations (Facebook, Twitter, among others)

“We risk our lives and the amount of money we take as a home pay is nothing to write home about.

“We’re really suffering, they refuse to give us what we deserve. The most painful part is that we fight for our own insurance, SSNIT etc and whenever you complain, they take you out of the contract which is not fair. The authorities must do the needful, else…,” he fumed.