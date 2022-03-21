Kanye West will no longer be hitting the 2022 Grammys stage, as a representative for the artiste has confirmed that his performance has been pulled due to his “concerning online behaviour.”

Variety confirmed the news shortly after West’s “Eazy” collaborator, rapper The Game, took to social media in a rant defending the multi-hyphenate as he faces scrutiny for harassing estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, cyberbullying Pete Davidson and using a racial slur while addressing “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah.

“The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” The Game, born Jayceon Taylor, shared via Instagram Friday night.

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions,” the MC hypothesized.

Rapper The Game (R) defended West after his performance was pulled from the 2022 Grammys.

WireImage

“Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole,” the Compton, Calif. native went on.

“I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mindset that the person at hand is crazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair.”

While West will no longer be performing, the rapper’s 2021 album ‘Donda’ has been nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year.

News of his cancelled performance comes days after one critic began a petition to have Ye dropped as a headliner for this year’s Coachella Music Festival.

